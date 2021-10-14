TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $58.64 Average PT from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.