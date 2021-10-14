8PAY Price Up 15.6% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $743,895.76 and approximately $1.42 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

