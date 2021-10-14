Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VEI traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 165,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the third quarter worth $494,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 513,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $510,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

