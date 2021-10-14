Banano Tops One Day Volume of $233,590.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Banano has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $233,590.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

