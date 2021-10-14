GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.26). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 668,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLYC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 115,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

