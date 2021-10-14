OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in September

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

