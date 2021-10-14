PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in September

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 64,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,009. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

