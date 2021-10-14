PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in September

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 64,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,009. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
PetroTal Company Profile
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.