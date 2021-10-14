Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 1,216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 232,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,245. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

