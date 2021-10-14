Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 1,216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 232,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,245. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.