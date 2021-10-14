McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McAfee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

