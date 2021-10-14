Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $224.57 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $224.57 million and approximately $159.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,573,536 coins and its circulating supply is 132,452,639 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

