Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.55. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 21,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.