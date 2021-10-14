Analysts Set Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 308.17

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,096. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.01. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

