Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 7,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,786. Empire Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

