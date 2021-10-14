Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 69,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,090. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

