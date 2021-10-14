Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 69,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,090. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
