Rope ($ROPE) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $302,244.46 and $281.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00018917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

