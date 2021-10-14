MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 129,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 414,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.