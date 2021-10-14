Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $119.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 471,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,781. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

