EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Up 345.7% in September

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWVCF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of EnWave stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 25,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

