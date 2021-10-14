Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY remained flat at $$98.42 during trading on Thursday. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

