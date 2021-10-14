Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Increases By 257.7%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 35,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.