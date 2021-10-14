Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. 577,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,358. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

