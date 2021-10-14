United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70.

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 724,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

