United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.
NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 724,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
