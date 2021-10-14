Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $15,046,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 25,589,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,503,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

