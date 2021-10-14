Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VIVO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 226,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,278. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

