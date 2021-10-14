IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $7.73 on Thursday, hitting $213.28. 218,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

