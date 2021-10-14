Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.31. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PODD traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.03. 219,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,933. Insulet has a 1-year low of $214.93 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.93 and a 200-day moving average of $279.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

