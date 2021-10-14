Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.74. LGI Homes reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.