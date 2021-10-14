Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Expands By 350.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DVCR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 10,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.