Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 73.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

