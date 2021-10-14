Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Declines By 75.9%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 3,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

