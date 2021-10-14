Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.33.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $345.37. 3,034,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.81. SEA has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.