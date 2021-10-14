Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $21.10

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.