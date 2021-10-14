Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 820,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.