The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.78 per share for the quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GS traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

