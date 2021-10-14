APIX (APIX) Price Up 130.7% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 130.7% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $914,683.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00235885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

