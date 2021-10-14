Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,785. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

