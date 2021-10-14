Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $101.75

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 323,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.