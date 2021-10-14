Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the September 15th total of 2,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.22. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Canfor has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

CFPZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

