Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BONXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
About Bonterra Resources
