Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BONXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

