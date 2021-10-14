Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 180,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

