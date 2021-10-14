Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XBC. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 452,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of C$397.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.91.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. Analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

