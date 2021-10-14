EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $53.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.