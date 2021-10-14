Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00097827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00421275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013910 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

