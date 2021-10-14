Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XPDI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 474,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.