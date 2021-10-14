Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGKF shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SAGKF stock remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

