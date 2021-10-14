Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 232.1% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.