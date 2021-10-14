Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 279.1% in September

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 279.1% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RRSSF traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,414. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.60.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

