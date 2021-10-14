Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 279.1% in September

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 279.1% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RRSSF traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,414. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.60.
Neometals Company Profile
