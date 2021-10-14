$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

