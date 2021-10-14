Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 2,477,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

