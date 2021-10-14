NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 52,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

